Four former paperboys suing the D&C for sexual abuse under the Child Victim’s Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four men are suing the Democrat and Chronicle, claiming the newspaper is responsible for hiring a manager who sexually abused them when they worked as paper boys decades ago.

The lawsuit names the district manager, Jack Lazeroff, to have sexually harassed the men when they were just boys working as newspaper delivery boys in the 80s.

Lazeroff has been named in a previous lawsuit against the paper.

The lawsuit states, “The D&C hired Lazeroff soon after he had been fired from his prior position at a bank where he was seen, through floor-to-ceiling office windows overlooking the bank lobby, sexually abusing high school boys applying for student loans.”

He was eventually fired from the D&C and the lawsuit claims it was for “messing with one or more paper boys.” Later, the lawsuit claims he was arrested on multiple times for engaging in the same sexual behavior.

“The D&C negligently hired Lazeroff then failed to properly supervise him.”

In the lawsuit, the four paperboys shared their stories of abuse. One claimed that he would see Lazeroff follow him on his morning route delivering papers saying he would “hide behind houses and duck behind cars to avoid Lazeroff’s deviant sexual patrol.”

In their recounts, all the men stated that Lazeroff required one-on-one meetings with him on demand. The paperboys who worked under previous management said they noticed it was unlike their prior experiences.

The lawsuit alleges that in one of the boys cases — who was sexually abused for one year — Lazeroff said he would buy the boy things in exchange for his cooperation. He eventually purchase a gun for him without the knowledge of the parents according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that after Lazeroff was fired, a D&C employee asked a superior how the company followed up on the complaint to which the lawsuit says the response was “Don’t worry about it. Don’t talk about it.”

In addition to the D&C, many organizations are facing lawsuits since the Child Victims Act has opened the window for lawsuits.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Churchville-Chili and Wheatland-Chili School Districts are facing lawsuits of sex abuse after a woman claimed she was abused by a teacher and coach while attending Wheatland-Chili High School in the 90s.

The Diocese of Rochester filed for bankruptcy in September after a flurry of lawsuits against the organization, mostly sexual assault cases.

Earlier this year, advocates gathered in Albany to push for an extension for the Child Victims Act. Right now, the window is set to end on August 14, but the proposed measure would extend the deadline to August of 2021.

Full Lawsuit here: