Four displaced after house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out at a house on Madison Street in Rochester late Saturday morning. When firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene they discovered that the fire was in the wall between the kitchen and bathroom on the first floor.

Firefighters said they had to remove a pantry to open up the wall in the area of the fire.

The RFD said a tripped breaker was found in the basement electrical box and the cause was determined to be electrical in nature.

The fire was able to be extinguished quickly. Power was cut to the residence.

The Red Cross was called to provide housing for four adults. No one was injured during the fire.