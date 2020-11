ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out in a basement at a Rochester home on Saturday evening on Langham Street. Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department extinguished the fire and confined it to an exterior wall and the ceiling of the basement.

Power to the structure had to be cut. The property owner quickly responded to the scene.

The Red Cross was called to assist four adults with housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.