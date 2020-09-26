Prude Death Investigation

Four displaced after 2-alarm fire on Lincoln Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A crew with the Rochester Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire late Friday evening in Rochester on Lincoln Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a 2.5-story multi-family house.

Firefighters said no one was inside when the fire broke out.

The house sustained heavy heat, smoke and fire damage. Firefighters said the fire was difficult to extinguish because of the amount of contents inside the house.

It took firefighters approximately 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

One person sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene. No firefighters were injured while putting out the fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist three adults and a child who were displaced by the fire.

Firefighters believe the fire was accidental and the cause remains under investigation.

The RFD reminds the community to make sure they have working smoke alarms and CO alarms inside their homes.

