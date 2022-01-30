Four-alarm apartment fire injures firefighter on West Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to a large fire on W Main Street near Jefferson Avenue overnight Sunday shortly before 2:30 a.m. The first arriving companies confirmed there was a fire in a mini mart in a large two-story flat-roof apartment building.

The RFD said Engine 13 quickly advanced a hose line into the mini mart to extinguish the fire. Firefighters went to the second floor to check for extension and search for anyone still inside the apartments. The RFD said crews on the second floor found fire in an apartment and the fire had extended to a void space between the ceiling and the roof (cockloft).

“Due to the size of the building, extent of fire involvement of the cockloft area, extreme cold weather conditions, and the need for more resources, second, third and fourth alarms were called to the scene,” the RFD said.

Firefighters were deployed to every apartment on the second floor to pull down and open up ceiling and cockloft areas to check for fire extension and extinguish the fire.

The RFD said crews were sent to the roof to cut holes for ventilation.

“While on the roof the condition of the roof deck became too dangerous for them to stay and the fire fighters were removed,” the RFD said. “Multiple hose lines were in operation to help extinguish the fire. Crews also gained entry to a exposure building to check for fire extension and found no fire advancement to that building.”

Firefighters said due to the extremely cold weather conditions, they had to be rotated in and out of rehab to warm themselves.

The Red Cross responded to the scene and is aiding six adults and three children from five total apartments affected by the fire. The RFD said one firefighter was injured and was transported to Strong Hospital to be evaluated for their injuries. No civilian injuries were reported.

RFD crews stayed on scene till the early morning hours checking for fire extension and hot spots.

The RFD is reminding everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working condition and test them on a monthly basis.

The RFD said if any city resident does not have a working Smoke Alarm or Carbon Monoxide Alarm, they should call 311, and the RFD will respond to install one for them.

The RFD also would like to remind everyone, that when the Smoke Alarm goes off and you do have smoke and or fire in their house, to get out and stay out.

“Do not go back inside for anything,” the RFD said. “Call 911 from outside and in a safe place.”

Know your way out of the building in an emergency and practice your plan.

“Thank you to the brave men and women of the RFD for their diligence and strength in the extreme weather conditions of last night’s fire,” the RFD said.