Former WNY judge passes away at 90

WESTERN NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — A well-known Western New York judge has died at 90 years old. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Telesca served the area for nearly 40 years.

The Chief Judge for the Western District of New York Frank P. Geraci, jr. said Telesca’s marine corps background gave him a work ethic second to none and it was an honor to know and practice law with him.

“Judge Telesca was what every judge should be — a person who cares about people, respects litigants.” Geraci said. “He had a saying, ‘Dignity in, dignity out.’ When you came into his courtroom, you felt like your case was the most important thing and when you left you felt like you were treated fairly, even if you lost your case. He knew how to deal with people.”

A building at the corner of State and Main Streets in downtown Rochester was renamed Telesca in 2007. It provides space for non-profit organizations that provide civil and legal services for people who can’t afford them.