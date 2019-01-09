Former UPrep leader suing city, Rochester CSD over valedictorian controversy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - UPrep founder Joseph Munno, who resigned after controversy arose over the decision to block last year's valedictorian from making a graduation speech, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Rochester and the Rochester City School District over the incident.

In July, after he was denied by UPrep, Mayor Lovely Warren allowed Jaisaan Lovett the chance to give his speech on the city's YouTube channel.

Munno faced national scrutiny in the aftermath as the decision sparked a racial debate. No one ever fully explained why Lovett was blocked from giving the speech, with the school citing confidentiality reasons.

Munno retired days after the mayor posted the YouTube video.

In the lawsuit, Munno is suing over defamation and tortious interference with a contract, his attorney tells News 8.

News 8 has reached out to the school district and city for reaction. The city confirmed they have received the notice of claim but said they couldn't comment due to pending litigation.