Former Uprep founder sues school and city

Rochester, NY - Former Uprep founder Joe Munno is suing the city of Rochester and his former school because of an incident last year.

Munno, barred a Uprep student, Jaisaan Lovett, from giving his valedictorian speech at his high school graduation.

Mayor Lovely Warren allowed Lovette to give his speech on the City of Rochester YouTube channel. In the speech Lovette disparaged Munno and Munno believes the Mayor, along with Lovette insinuated race played a role in the reason why he was not allowed to give the speech at the event.

The story made national news and Munno was forced to retire.

Munno's lawer said the mayor damaged his reputation using libelous and slanderous statements. Munno claims, that disciplinary issues were the reason the student was not invited to give the speech at graduation.

In an interview with News 8, Employment Attorney Elizabeth Cordello said they would need to prove intent.

"the basic elements are that a statement was made to a party other than himself that the statement was false and damaged his reputation and the person making them should have known he'd suffer damages as a result" said Cordello.