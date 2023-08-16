ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Town of Marion court clerk pleaded guilty to stealing more than $50,000 from the town court, according to the Office of the New York State Comptroller.

During an audit by NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, it was discovered that not all collected court fees were deposited into the court’s account.

According to prosecutors, an investigation revealed Eileen Steurrys stole over $50,000, altered court records, and created phony receipts to conceal the stolen funds.

Stuerrys was arrested in March as a result of the joint investigation.

According to the Office of the NYS Comptroller, Steurrys’ pleaded guilty to the following:

Grand Larceny in the Second Degree

Corrupting the Government in the Second Degree

Tampering with Records in the First Degree

Official Misconduct

Stuerrys’ sentencing is scheduled for October 18.