Former SJF student accused of sexual assault suing college

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Former St. John Fisher student is taking the college to court for defamation.

Frank Bisimwa was a freshman when he was accused of sexual assault. Bisimwa was found not guilty by a grand jury for any crimes associated with the incident.

However, the school pursued an investigation of their own. That investigation found Bisimwa responsible for violating the St. John Fisher Code of Conduct through sexual misconduct, sexual assault, and other instances.

He was expelled as a result of the school’s findings.

Bisimwa was denied admission to several other colleges because of these instances on his record.