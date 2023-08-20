ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A big celebration for a local community member on Saturday as Bob Coyne, former president of the Rochester Police Locust Club, turned 100!

Coyne has undoubtedly made the most of the past 100 years, dedicating much of it to serving others. He is a World War II veteran, a former Rochester Police Department officer, and a detective.

Not to mention, Coyne is also a father of five and a loving husband to his wife, who has since passed away. They were together for over 50 years. Coyne’s daughter reflects, saying anyone who has met him has loved him dearly.

“My father was a jokester, and he liked to play practical jokes on people, and my mother always said that when dad wasn’t around, she had five kids, and when dad was around, she had six kids. He worked a lot of nights, so he used to take me to girl scout troop meetings. He was the only father there. He worked a ton of jobs; they helped all five of us through college. It was just a wonderful upbringing.”

Coyne’s family says he always said he would make it to 100 years old.

His next goal? 101!