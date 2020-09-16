Former RPD chief weighs in on Mayor’s choice for interim chief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protesters outside City Hall say they want Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons to be removed from his position, citing an incident back in 2005. Records show then police officer Simmons shot a 13-year-old girl who charged her sister and Simmons with a knife.

Rochester Police Chief at the time, Dr. Cedric Alexander, tells News 8 he vividly remembers that incident saying Simmons made the right call, and if he didn’t the teen would have hurt her family.

“I was chief of police when Simmons was involved in that shooting, Officer Simmons at that point, Chief Simmons now, took all precautionary actions and tried to retreat but the threat continued,” said Dr. Cedric Alexander.

Protesters say they’re eager to hear more details of the incident.

“It was a mental health call, it was a child or whatever and he shot her, so it’s just an example of the tactics and the type of mentality that we have these days,” said protester Zachary Deuel.