Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary applies for job in Austin, Texas

A partial solar eclipse will grace the skies over WNY Thursday morning. At its peak, nearly 80% of the sun will be blocked by the moon, turning the sun a slender crescent more in line with the moon, giving it a Pac-Man look. While there are variables out of our control (clouds, mainly), there are a few tips and tricks that can maximize your chances for a really cool experience. Here's what you need to know...

WHAT'S AN ANNULAR ECLIPSE? Solar eclipses happen with some regularity. They're not all the same. These come in two flavors: total and annular. A total solar eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun, casting parts of the Earth in complete shadow. An annular eclipse is when the moon blocks all but a thin outer ring, giving rise to the "Ring of Fire" wording popular on the internet with this eclipse. During an annular eclipse, the moon is further away from the Earth, so it's relative size in relation to the sun is small enough that it doesn't entirely block it. Both total and annular eclipses feature "partial" phases where only a fraction of the sun is blocked. That's where we get involved in WNY with this one.