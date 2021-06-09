Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary applies for job in Austin, Texas

Austin, T.X. (WROC) — Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary has applied for a job as Austin’s next police chief.

According to the Austin America-Statesman, Singletary is one of nearly 40 candidates to apply for the job. The paper describes him as a “Former Rochester, N.Y. chief who was let go last year following an investigation into the death of a man in police custody.”

Singletary was fired by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in September, 2020, after details about Daniel Prude’s March death following an encounter with Rochester police first became public.

