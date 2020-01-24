Former Rochester judge Leticia Astacio released from jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio has been released from the Livingston County Jail.

She was sentenced to 180 days in jail on Nov. 26 after pleading guilty to violating her probation, which stemmed from her initial DWI conviction in 2016.

In 2018, she was removed from the bench because of conduct related to her arrest, her sentence and her time as a judge.

She was later acquitted of a felony weapons charge for trying to purchase a shot gun.

Earlier in 2019, she ran for Rochester City Council, but lost the Democratic primary in June to current Northwest District representative Jose Peo.