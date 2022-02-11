ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester City Councilman Adam McFadden, 50, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday for wire fraud and a false tax return. In addition to the sentence, McFadden was ordered to pay a restitution of $265,528 to Quad A For Kids, the IRS and Rochester Housing Charities.

Quad A For Kids provides after-school and extended-day learning programs to Rochester City School District elementary schools. The program is funded through the Rochester Area Community Foundation Initiatives (RACF).

During 2004 and 2014 McFadden served as the Executive Director for Quad A For Kids. Then between September 2016 and 2019 he server as an independent contractor. He then returned to his position as executive director.

Between February 2012 and December 2018, McFadden submitted fraudulent invoices and receipts to the RACF for reimbursements in the approximate amount of $131,163.00. McFadden created fraudulent invoices purportedly from: an individual for various computer and IT related services that were never provided; an entity that provided various sports, fitness and related products and services; entities that provided grant writing and related services; and Amazon, Walmart and Staples. The funds were used, in part, for McFadden’s personal benefit, including personal debts.

After the submission of the fraudulent invoices, the RACF reimbursed McFadden personally or paid the various entities used by the defendant. The entities then used the money to pay debts owed by the McFadden.

In August 2017 and February 2018, McFadden created fraudulent $4,000.00 invoices from the North East Area Development Association (NEAD) to Quad A for Kids, purportedly for training services provided. NEAD then fraudulently paid the defendant $7,000.00 of the $8,000.00 that NEAD had fraudulently received.

McFadden pleaded guilty to the scheme in 2019. His sentencing came two months after George Moses, the former Chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority, was found guilty on 28 criminal counts for his role in defrauding three local nonprofit organizations.