ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Rochester Episcopal Bishop resigned over allegations of abuse, the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester announced Monday.

According to the Diocese, Bishop Prince Singh, the Eighth Bishop of Rochester, resigned as Bishop Provisional of the Dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan. He was also placed on restriction by the Disciplinary Board of Bishops.

Due to the restriction, Bishop Singh will not be allowed to serve as a priest of a bishop in the Episcopal Church.

The restriction was put in place following allegations of abuse made against Singh by his family and the Diocese of Rochester. It was reported that two of his sons accused him of abusing them and their mother physically and verbally.

Stephen T. Lane, Bishop Provisional of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester, posted on social media discussing the emotions many people in the community may be feeling when hearing this news, saying in part:

“It is a momentous and somber event when any ordained person is accused of misconduct. It is even more momentous when a bishop of the church, when OUR bishop, faces charges of misconduct. I suspect we are feeling many things in response to this news: surprise, shock, confusion, sadness, or perhaps a certain grim satisfaction.”

The investigation into Bishop Singh’s abuse allegations will be taking place over the next several months.