ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The journey is over. Sticky Soul & BBQ is open for business on the corner of Atlantic and Culver. It's in the former home of the original Sticky Lips.

Owner Howard Nielsen opened the initial location on the corner of Atlantic and Culver in 2004. Following the original’s success, he opened up the Juke Joint location in Henrietta, then closed down the original.