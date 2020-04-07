1  of  75
Former president of Our Lady of Mercy, Suzanne Klingler Johnston, dies over the weekend

Local News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester local Suzanne Klingler Johnston has died. Johnston served as the president of Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women for 14 years before she retired in 2018.

Her family reported to the school that she passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

Before serving as president at Our Lady of Mercy, she was the principal of Wilson Magnet High School in Rochester. During her time there she initiated the school’s International Baccalaureate study program, was recognized as one of the top high schools in the nation by Newsweek and welcomed President George H. W. Bush in 1989.

Johnston also worked at West Irondequoit before she returned to serve as the second president of Our Lady of Mercy, her alma mater. She was also an adjunct professor at St. John Fisher College during her tenure at Mercy.

Her family and Our Lady of Mercy are discussing how they will celebrate her life once they are able.

