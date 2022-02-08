Former Parma music school owner Philip Close sentenced on state charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Philip Close, the former owner of the Close School of Music in Parma, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Tuesday. That sentence, issued on state charges, will run concurrently with the 50-year federal sentence he was given in August for child pornography.

Close owned and operated the music school on West Ridge Road from 2016 to 2019. He admitted to hiding spy cameras in the building, and pleaded guilty in May to 74 charges, including 61 counts of production of child pornography.

According to prosecutors, Close used the cameras to record video of himself inappropriately touching students and himself during lessons.

Close also put hidden cameras in the only bathroom at the music school, one under the toilet and another facing the toilet. These cameras were used to record young girls using the bathroom.

At the time of his original sentencing, prosecutors said Close worked at a different music school before opening his own business. Between 2012 and 2016, he placed a hidden camera in the bathroom there for the same reason.

In total, investigators were able to identify 61 victims in the hundreds of videos of child pornography Close kept. The youngest identified victim was 4 years old.

In court on state charges Tuesday, Close was sentenced to one to three years in prison on three separate counts of unlawful surveillance, for a total of three to nine years. That will run concurrent to his 50-year federal sentence, with 10 years of parole. Close will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release.