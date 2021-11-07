Former Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero to be sworn in as Interim Sheriff

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — After announcing his retirement in 2018 following 28 years of service as Ontario County Sheriff, Phil Povero is expected to become Interim Sheriff Monday afternoon.

At the time of his retirement, Povero stood as the longest-serving sheriff working in New York. His career spanned for nearly 50 years before he finally hung up his uniform on December 31, 2018.

““It’s been a wonderful 47 years,” Povero said. “My entire adult life and I would not have changed it for anything and I’m happy with what we’ve achieved collectively at the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.”

His return to the top position at the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office follows Kevin Henderson resignation that came after harassment allegations collected by over anonymous tip line in late September.

Officials said a number of complaints accused Henderson and other higher-ups of sexually harassing employees of the sheriff’s office, creating a toxic work environment.

Henderson originally said he had no intention of resigning, stating that board members scrutinized “the handling of certain internal HR and administrative matters” within the sheriff’s office.

Eventually, the foregoing sheriff officially resigned Wednesday, Sept. 29.

According to authorities, Ontario County Supreme and County Court Judge Brian Dennis filed a formal appointment for Povero to become Interim Sheriff Friday.

BREAKING NEWS🚨: Former Sheriff of Ontario County Phil Povero is coming out of retirement to lead the office again as the Interim Sheriff, since Kevin Henderson resigned. Judge Brian Dennis filed the appointment Friday & Povero is expected to be sworn in Monday afternoon. — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) November 8, 2021

If sworn in back into the position, Povaro will serve as the lead of the department fir the rest of year and possibly into 2022.

Officials say the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference for the swearing in ceremony. It is due to be happening at the county courthouse next to the sheriff station.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.