Former NY state senator admits to public corruption charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Former New York State Senator Marc Panepinto, 53, has admitted to public corruption.

Panepinto served the 60th Senate District for all of 2015 and 2016. While serving, he hired a young woman to work in his office.

In early 2016, Panepinto and the woman went to New York City to attend a fundraiser for him.

That evening, Panepinto suggested that he and the woman count the donations together in her hotel room.

Prosecutors say the senator "made a series of unwanted, verbal and physical sexual advances," which the woman refused.

After she asked him to leave, Panepinto eventually did before returning to her hotel room early the next morning. Officials say he was trying to get back in.

Panepinto and the woman returned to Buffalo, but did not discuss what happened the previous night.

The woman subsequently resigned from her position and an investigation into Panepinto's conduct began.

Prosecutors say the investigation concerned Panepinto, that it would put his 2016 re-election campaign in jeopardy. Because of this, Panepinto had a senior staff member meet with the woman in March of 2016, offering her money and/or new employment if she refused to participate in the investigation.

At the time of the meeting, the woman did not accept or refuse the offer. She also did not agree to a follow-up meeting.

Shortly after this, Panepinto announced that he would not be seeking re-election.

“While the defendant’s behavior in the hotel room was bad, his efforts to cover-up that behavior constituted a federal crime,” U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said. “In behaving as he did, the defendant not only abused the trust of a young female staffer over whom he held a position of authority, but he also betrayed the trust of those he was elected to serve. Today’s plea makes clear that this Office will not allow elected officials who abuse their position for personal gain to escape justice.”

Panepinto pleaded guilty to promise of employment, compensation or other benefit for political activity.

He faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.