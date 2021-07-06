Former McQuaid Jesuit president has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former McQuaid Jesuit President and Chancellor Rev. Edward Salmon has died on Saturday.

Fr. Salmon died at Campion Center, a Jesuit health care facility, where he had been since July 2019 receiving treatment for health issues. He was 84.

According to to the school, Fr. Salmon twice was assigned to McQuaid Jesuit, spending a total of 14 years in Rochester. From 2002 to 2007 he taught Theology and Latin in addition to serving as Superior of the Jesuit Community and Faculty Chaplain.

In 2010, Fr. Salmon returned to McQuaid as the school’s 12th president. During his time Fr. Salmon oversaw the implementation of sixth grade to the middle school, the expansion of the school’s infrastructure with the addition of six all-purpose classrooms and renovation of the school’s cafeteria into a dining facility.

In 2014, Fr. Salmon stepped down as president and the school’s chapel was dedicated and renamed the Fr. Edward F. Salmon, S.J. Student Chapel.

Fr. Salmon remained a member of the McQuaid staff as its chancellor, serving as an ambassador for the school until his passing.

A wake will be held Thursday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit located in the Campion Center, 319 Concord Road, Weston, Massachusetts 02493. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. also at Campion Center.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Rochester at a date to be determined.

A New Jersey native, Fr. Salmon graduated from fellow Jesuit High School St. Peter’s Prep in 1954. Although he entered the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) following graduation, Fr. Salmon left the order only six months short of completing his studies. In 1980, following 12 years in the corporate world, Fr. Salmon asked to be readmitted to the Jesuits and, in 1985, was ordained a priest. He took final vows in 1996.

He served as president of St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, NJ from 1987-90. Known as a Spiritual Director and Director of Retreats, Fr. Salmon led and directed retreats in Spiritual Centers and Retreat Houses throughout the United States, Canada, North Wales, and Venezuela throughout his career. Between assignments at McQuaid Jesuit, Fr. Salmon served as the superior of the Jesuit community at America House in New York City.