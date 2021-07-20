Former local judge Matthew Rosenbaum accused of rape, forcing aide into oral sex in his office

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Monroe County Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum is accused of rape and forcing a female assistant to performing oral sex on him in his office multiple times over several years, a federal lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, who was a secretary to Rosenbaum from 2005 through 2019 was “compelled” to “perform fellatio” upon Rosenbaum approximately once per month beginning in 2005.

In the lawsuit, the woman says these acts were performed against her will, adding that Rosenbaum told the woman that these sex acts were part of her job and “required to assist him in relieving his stress.”

The lawsuit alleges that Rosenbaum threatened her employment, and also told her — while she was going through a divorce — that “if she wanted to retain custody of her minor son, she would comply with his demands for oral sex.”

While most of the dozens of sex acts alleged in the lawsuit took place in the judge’s chambers, the woman claims that Rosenbaum vaginally raped her in her home after work hours in November 2006.

In the lawsuit, the woman says Rosenbaum used demeaning terms to her, commented inappropriately on her clothing, touched and hugged her in the presence of others, and required her to perform personal errands for himself and family members during the workday.

Rosenbaum resigned in January of last year after being investigated for “abusive personal demands on staff” and “creating a hostile workplace environment for years.” At the time of his resignation, the specifics of those demands and how the hostile workplace was created, were unknown.

Judge Rosenbaum served as a Justice of the Supreme Court in Rochester from 2005 through 2019. He was reelected in November 2019 for a new term scheduled to commence on Jan. 1, 2020, but he vacated his office and did not return to court or perform any other duties of his position after Dec. 31, 2019 — which is when the investigation began.

A stipulation of Rosenbaum’s resignation is that he agreed to never seek or accept any judicial office at any time in the future.

News 8 reached out to Rosenbaum’s attorney who declined to comment when asked about the lawsuit. The Director of Public Information for the Unified Court System of New York State also had no comment at this time.

According to the lawsuit, the woman reached out to a female clerk who previously worked for Rosenbaum about the sexual harassment who said “there was nothing” she could do because “Rosenbaum was a judge, and no one would listen to her.”

According to the legal documents, the woman reached out to human resources about the judge’s sexual demands, and was told “there wasn’t much they could do, other than conduct sexual abuse training,” adding that “unfortunately, women had to endure sexual harassment from male judges because there was no way to have them reprimanded.”

The lawsuit alleges that the woman then went to the head of human resources about Rosenbaum’s conduct, and was told that they would have no choice but to fire her if she was complaining about the judge. The head of human resources, according to the lawsuit, then gave the woman information about how to file a formal complaint with the courts’ Workforce Diversity Office, and the Office of the Special Inspector General for Bias Matters.

According to the court paperwork, the woman never received any response to the complaint of discrimination she filed in November 2007.

After the complaint was filed and no response was received, the lawsuit says the secretary went on to perform fellatio upon Rosenbaum at least 15 different times against her will in the judge’s chambers in 2008, and at least five more times in 2009.

The lawsuit says in June 2009, the woman refused the judge’s demand for oral sex and said she would no longer respond to his threats. After that, according to the court paperwork, the judge continued to touch the woman, put his arm around her, comment inappropriately on her clothing, and address her as “sweetie” and “honey.”

In addition to Rosenbaum, four separate judicial offices and departments are included in the lawsuit, as well as seven other people.

“Between 2005 and 2019, Defendants ignored the sexual discrimination against Plaintiff, discouraged her from complaining about the illegal treatment she endured, and ignored the complaints Plaintiff did submit,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says the woman suffered economic loss, loss of enjoyment of life, damage to her reputation, emotional distress, and physical injury.

According to the lawsuit, the woman demands a trial by jury on all matters that are triable by jury.

