Former local Assemblyman Joe Errigo dead at 81

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester-area assemblyman Joe Errigo has died, according to his attorney. He was 81 years old.

Errigo’s attorney say the former assemblyman died Monday afternoon from a long term illness.

“He died with his wife exactly where he wanted to be. It certainly is a sad day. I think he was going to be 82 this year. You know, a Marine Corps veteran. He served his community for several years and then they took him out of retirement and he came back when the Party came calling,” said former lawyer Joseph Damelio.

Errigo was chosen by Republican party leaders to return to office after the death of Assemblyman Bill Nojay in 2016. He was defeated by Marjorie Byrnes in the Republican primary for the 133rd Assembly District back in 2018.

Errigo was indicted on bribery charges in 2018, accused of agreeing to take money, in exchange for introducing legislation aimed at blocking a business development in Rochester.

