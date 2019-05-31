Former judge Leticia Astacio returns to practicing law Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Former judge Leticia Astacio has returned to practicing law and is now a defense attorney in a local murder case.

Astacio was recently found not guilty after she was charged with violating the terms of her probation.

The former judge was in court Friday representing Nashiem Burton. The 16-year-old is charged with murder and robbery in connection with a crime on Lyell Avenue in Rochester.

Astacio says defending Burton is part of her passion for practicing law.

"I think that there's something I can do. I try not to turn them away. I try to help them in whatever capacity I can. This case is just a tragic case all the way around, the accusations involve teenagers who are accused of a heinous event and it resulted in a loss of life for a young man in the community. This is everything that I try to prevent and intercede with," said Astacio.

A second teenager, David Johnson, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to police, Burton was with Johnson when he shot and killed Anthony Lawson.





