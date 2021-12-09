GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe appeared in Greece Town Court Thursday on DWI charges.

Forsythe was scheduled to be arraigned for the October crash that led to his resignation. Instead, the three Greece Town Court judges recused themselves from the case.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, the case will be transferred to court in a town sharing a border with Greece. Doorley said Thursday the arraignment would likely happen sometime before December 25.

* Forsythe will get Another court date in another jurisdiction — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) December 9, 2021

According to the DA’s office, Forsythe was driving home from a function with coworkers in his police-issued vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on October 21 when he crashed into a guardrail on 390. Forsythe did not stay at the scene or immediately report the crash. Instead, he drove until his car had only one working wheel.

Greece police initially said Forsythe swerved to avoid a deer, and attempted to drive back to the police station. The DA’s office said the route Forsythe took after the crash suggests he was actually trying to drive home.

According to the DA’s office, video footage of the event Forsythe attended before the crash shows him consuming six alcoholic drinks before getting into his car that evening. Greece police officers arriving on scene after the crash did not conduct a field sobriety test.

Reilich said he was not told about the crash until later that morning. He said the “breakdown of communication” was a contributing factor in him asking Forsythe to step down.

In a November press conference, Reilich said the three officers who responded to the scene of that crash had been suspended. They are: Deputy Chief Casey Voelkl, Lieutenant Andrew Potter, and Officer Evan Kalpin. Reilich said more suspensions may follow, pending an internal investigation.