Former Golden Ponds Restaurant in Greece demolished

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Golden Ponds Restaurant and Party House in Greece is no more.

According to Town Supervisor Bill Reilich, the building was sold and the new owners have now demolished the building. It’s unclear what will take its place.

Golden ponds had been in business for more than 30 years when it was derailed by a public health crisis. In late 2016, some 300 people fell ill after eating at a Thanksgiving Day buffet.

Health inspectors determined they’d picked up a food-borne illness from gravy that was stored and served improperly.