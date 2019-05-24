Former Fairport CSD employee charged for inappropriate sexual conduct against a child

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) — A man, who worked for the Fairport Central School District, is facing charges after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact with a child in Irondequoit.

Logan Nedo is charged with course of sexual conduct against a child.

Police say the investigation into the case is ongoing and officers plan to provide further updates.

Fairport district officials say Nedo worked with the district but was placed on leave and later resigned from his job after the arrest.

A spokesperson writes, “Mr. Nedo was a network administrator in the technology department and did not interact with students. His duties in the district included maintaining databases, working on the district website and assisting staff members. The allegations are not connected in any way to his work in the district.”

Nedo is being held in Monroe County Jail.