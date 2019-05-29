Former Fairport CSD employee accused of sexually abusing children and producing child porn

A former Fairport Central School District employee, originally accused of having sexual contact with a child, is now charged with production and possession of child pornography.

The United States Attorney’s Office of Western New York says Logan Nedo, 33, of Irondequoit, turned himself into Brighton police on May 19 after family members allegedly discovered he had abused two minor children in his care. The Brighton Police Department then turned Nedo over to Irondequoit police after learning the alleged abuse took place primarily in the Town of Irondequoit.

During their investigation, Irondequoit police say they discovered Nedo had recorded and saved videos and images of the abuse taking place. As a result, several electronic items were seized from Nedo’s home and turned over to the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. The investigation also uncovered approximately 2,500 images of unrelated child pornography.

Nedo made an appearance in federal court Wednesday and is being held without bail until his detention hearing. He is facing a maximum of 50 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the federal charges. That’s in addition to the abuse charge he’s facing in Monroe County.