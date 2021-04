WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Webster teacher And coach Kali Watkins has officially filed a lawsuit against the Town Of Webster and the Webster Central School District.

Watkins was found not guilty of raping a 14 year old student last summer. The lawsuit alleges that he suffered from false imprisonment, false arrest, slander, wrongful termination and more because of the accusation.

Watkins is suing for $2 million in damages.