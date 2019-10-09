Former City Councilman Adam McFadden heading back to federal court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester City Councilman Adam McFadden is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday.

McFadden, who used to represent the South District for city council, pleaded guilty in April to charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, but may face less under the plea agreement.

The former city councilman was charged in February as part of a scheme involving then-Rochester Housing Authority chairman George Moses, where federal prosecutors said McFadden received money from the RHA, but did no work.

Prosecutors said McFadden received more than $65,000 in funds that had been sent through RHA’s partner organization Rochester Housing Charities and a consulting firm and ended up going to a company owned by McFadden.

Moses and McFadden were both charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy.

After his arrest, McFadden said he would not run for re-election to the Rochester City Council. He has served the council since 2003. As a result of his guilty plea, McFadden was removed from office.

