ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Once standing vacant, the former Calvary St. Andrews Presbyterian church on Avrill Ave. saw guests flock to the space Saturday.

The state and federally registered historic building is in the works to be developed into a hotel and banquet hall, dubbed Hotel St. Andrew. Community members living in the South Wedge were invited to provide feedback on the project plans.

Local project developer Patrick Button tells News 8 that the project has since received approval from the NYS Historic and Preservation Office. It’s currently awaiting the check mark from the National Park Service in D.C. and local historic approval is set for next week.

“Every step of the way it’s been encouraging. We’ve learned a lot from our neighbors, so today, it’s been no different. It’s questions about design details and use and when we’re going to open and when construction’s going to start and everything from parking to plantings,” said Dutton.

The City of Rochester’s Preservation Board is set to meet this upcoming Wednesday where the Hotel St. Andrew project is on the agenda. Dutton says if all is approved, they’re aiming to start construction in the spring.