"With burn pits-- we used rocket fuel, jet fuel, we used to burn everything,"

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new bill aims to improve access to care for veterans exposed to dangerous toxins in the line of duty: the ‘Honoring Our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act’, or the ‘PACT Act’– passed both the Senate and the House earlier this month.

Marine Robert Ziegler was infantry and deployed overseas. He, like many others in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, was around toxic fire pits.

“With burn pits we used rocket fuel, jet fuel, we used to burn everything,” he says.

And things they could not transport home, like equipment, they also burned. There were also chemicals– of what,– he says God only knows.

“But we’re burning that so you’re around it. So that’s 14 months I was totally in all that,” he says.

The pits were scattered throughout forward operating bases. Ziegler says he is now combating various ailments, possibly related to the pits and the barrage of sandstorms in the desert.

“Every time I cough or sneeze I see stars, I get really hot, feel like I’m going to faint,” says Ziegler, “I have irritable bowel syndrome”. He says every year, it’s something new.

Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NY 25th) says some 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits and developing diseases, are fighting.

“Nearly three-quarters of the claims that are made to the VA by people who have been exposed have been rejected,” he says.

To get treatment, he says a lot of red tape is about to get slashed under the PACT Act. “You have to prove to the Veterans Administration that that exposure caused an illness. This changes it to create a presumption,” he says.

Morelle says this act also encompasses veterans exposed to toxins in prior conflicts, like the Vietnam War and exposure to agent orange.

The burden of proof now goes from the patient to the US Government. Ziegler says a presumption of illness under the PACT Act he hopes– will save lives.

“It’s a start. Can’t say really much about it yet,” he says adding, “Guys are dying left and right.”



Morelle says the PACT Act is currently waiting to be signed by President Joe Biden.

“There’s no greater pain than to watch a loved one suffer grave health issues and not be able to access the healthcare they need. Sadly, this is the reality too many veterans and their families face,” Morelle said in a statement issued Wednesday. “This legislation seeks to right that grave injustice by ensuring all veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances during their service have full access to the essential care and benefits they have rightfully earned. This is one small way we can show our gratitude to our nation’s heroes, and I look forward to seeing this important bill signed into law by the President.”