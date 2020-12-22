Foodlink, Wegmans announce record-breaking total of $700K from Check Out Hunger campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Foodlink announced its annual Check Out Hunger Campaign has raise over $700,000 in donations from Wegmans shoppers.

The annual fundraiser allows you to donate money by adding it to your grocery bill.

A grand total of $710.212.34 was raised from customers’ donations at 21 Rochester-area stores, according to organizers.

The point-of-sale campaign, which has raised more than $43 million across all of its stores since it began 27 years ago, allows Wegmans customers to donate $2, $4 or $5 — or round up their grocery bill — while they are in the checkout line. This year’s campaign ran from October 187 through November 28.

