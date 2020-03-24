Foodlink boxing 20,000 meals; needs volunteers

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Foodlink needs volunteers to help pack thousands of boxes for food for neighbors in need. Inside a warehouse at the Rochester Riverside Convention center, volunteers are working hard but staying away from one another. They already have 10,000 boxes of food ready to go, but they need 10,000 more. The organization is asking healthy people to sign up online here: https://foodlinkny.org/fight_hunger/get-involved/?gclid=CjwKCAjw3-bzBRBhEiwAgnnLCuA-n5IUmBL4h9WBIP5vt6iUWRKih1CWdMNY6D6WyTCBTd-xv-rBBBoCF3oQAvD_BwE#tab-1