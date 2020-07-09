Foodlink accepting applications for culinary program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For those with a passion for cooking, Foodlink is offering a new career path.

The Foodlink Career Fellowship is a unique job training and anti-poverty program and the first state-approved cook apprenticeship.

Foodlink is now accepting applications for classes starting in September. All applicants must be nominated by a community-based organization or mentor. Visit FoodlinkNY.org to download the application. For questions about the program, please contact Foodlink’s Career Empowerment Initiatives team at fcfellowship@foodlinkny.org.