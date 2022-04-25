ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Finger Lakes Performing Provider System is partnering with two regional foodbanks and non-profit agencies to assist regional communities dealing with food insecurities and maternal health insecurity.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the food insecurity crisis; a problem that has disproportionally affected women, as well as racial and ethnic minorities.

In Chemung County, Foodbank of the Southern Tier and Comprehensive Interdisciplinary Developmental Services Inc, Arnot Health and Meals on Wheels are collaborating on a project called “Kitchen Stork;” a maternal program that delivers food and provides virtual cooking classes to homes throughout the county. The program is planning to serve up to 50 expectant mothers during pregnancy and postpartum periods.

“Each organization is generously sharing it’s unique strengths to make Kitchen Stork successful and sustainable,” said Matthew Griffin, Director of Health & Nutrition for Food Bank of the Southern Tier in a press statement. “Our hope is that Kitchen Stork will positively impact the health of pregnant and postpartum mothers and their families.”

“Addressing the needs of maternal-child health is a vital service for the mother, the unborn child and Population Health in general,” said David Andreine, executive director of the Comprehensive Interdisciplinary Developmental Services. “Providing this basic need to this vulnerable population is essential in improving birth and health outcomes for both the mother and her child.”

In Monroe and Ontario Counties, Foodlink and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield are planning a similar program to serve approximately 150 expectant mothers identified by Excellus. Both programs include a kit containing basic cooking utensils, pots, pans, spices and oils.

“Foodlink’s Curbside Market has always stepped up in innovative ways to increase access to healthy food and reach more households throughout the Rochester region,” said Julia Tedesco, President and CEO of Foodlink. “We’re so grateful to all the funders, supporters and community partners that have made this possible.”

“Understanding how health equity and social determinants impact our members’ health allows us to provide them with better care,” said Gina Cuyler, M.D., Vice President Health Equity and Community Investments for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “Excellus BCBS is committed to using our resources to advance health equity. The maternal food program partnership with Foodlink allows us to address disparities in maternal health and supports moms at risk.”