Flyover ramp leading to Irondequoit Bay Bridge closed for repairs

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) — A ramp closure near the Irondequoit Bay Bridge could cause significant delays for commuters.

The flyover ramp carries eastbound traffic from Route 104 in Irondequoit to the Bay Bridge. Westbound traffic will not be impacted by the project.

The Department of Transportation says the road will remain closed through at least August, weather permitting. During that time crews will be conducting concrete deck repairs and joint replacement.

Detours are posted and eastbound drivers are being diverted to the southbound lanes of 590. They can then exit at Empire Boulevard before re-entering 590 and heading north to the Bay Bridge or continuing east on Empire Boulevard.