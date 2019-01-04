Flu cases on the rise in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Rochester residents have been getting their flu shots at a relatively high rate this season, but has it paid off?

Local cases are on the rise, and New York Influenza Center of Excellence director Dr. David Topham said he expects numbers to ramp up in the next two to three weeks.

But there is good news. He also said this year’s strain of the virus is a good match with this year’s vaccine.

"The virus strain that's causing somewhere between 70-80 percent of the infections is the H1N1 strain and that hasn't actually changed very much in the vaccine since that virus emerged in 2009,” Dr. Topham said.

Monroe County residents are not taking any risks. Marketplace Wegmans pharmacy manager Dr. Stacy Cairns said she is happy with how many people have gotten vaccinated this season. She said they have given over 60 thousand flu vaccines in Rochester, which is a significant increase from last year.

Getting the vaccine protects not only you, but the people around you. The more people that are vaccinated, the hrader it is for the virus to spread. This is called herd immunity.

Doctors say it’s never too late to get the vaccine if you have not already. You can also wash your hands frequently to avoid the spread of the virus. Dr. Topham said most infections are spread by touch. If someone with the flu virus touches a doorknob or another surface they could be leaving those germs behind for someone else to pick up.

A sure way to know you have the flu is feeling fine one minute, but then suddenly feeling like you’ve been hit by a truck. Other symptoms include fever, sore throat and body aches.

Flu symptoms can last up to 10 days so it’s important to see a doctor immediately if you think you may have it.