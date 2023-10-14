ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Flower City Pottery Invitational makes its return this weekend featuring ceramic artists from all over the country.

This is the seventh year the event is taking place in Rochester.

This year’s pottery invitational shows over 1,000 handmade pieces and gives people the chance to participate in different workshops and demonstration classes.

Regional ceramic artist Lisa Orr shares why it’s an exciting time to get involved with the medium.

“The ceramics medium is now blowing up. A lot of people are interested in ceramics. They’re coming at it as a hobby. The materials we have access to are amazing now,” Orr said. “And so, the people who are showing with us are very virtuosic in their different techniques and this is new.”

Sunday is the last day for the event. It’ll be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.