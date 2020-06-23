Flower City Habitat for Humanity goes virtual

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flower City Habitat for Humanity will take its annual gala virtual with a four-night event on June 23-26.

Board President Justin Sansone discussed the virtual event and how it will support the local effort to build homes Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitations of social distancing, Flower City Habitat for Humanity has transformed its annual gala, the organization’s largest fundraising event, into a four-day, virtual event hosted by Rochester community activist, artist, and muralist Shawn Dunwoody. Each of the event’s four nights will be focused on bringing the Rochester community together in support of building stronger neighborhoods and families through homeownership.

Sansone explained that support from the community is critically important to help fulfill Flower City Habitat for Humanity’s mission of providing a hand-up to families seeking the safety, security, and stability that comes with owning a home. He noted that 90 percent of children living in Habitat homes graduate high school, and of that number, 70 percent go on to a two-year degree, four-year degree, or trade school degree.

This years’ gala will be live-streamed on the Flower City Habitat for Humanity Facebook page and is free. There are no tickets or registration fees. Sansone encouraged people to tune in on Wednesday, June 24 to see and hear the keynote address from homeowner Ana Medina who will share her homeownership journey and first-hand experience of the positive impact it has had on her life.

Participants are encouraged to create a fundraising page and join in for the nightly activities including a wine raffle and silent auction.

For more information visit RochesterHabitat.org.