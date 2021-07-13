Flower City Habitat For Humanity celebrates milestone Rochester build

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flower City Habitat For Humanity broke ground on its 100th home build in Rochester’s Josana neighborhood Tuesday.

The organization made a commitment to Rochester back in 2011, promising to build 100 homes within a half mile of the Enrico Fermi School No. 17 to help revitalize the neighborhood. Organizers at Tuesday’s event said it signifies a finish line to a project 10 years in the making.

“If I took a 2 minute walk from where I was standing right now, there are 10 to 12 houses that we have built,” Flower City Habitat CEO Matt Flanigan said. “I know those families, and I know the trajectory those kids are on for better grades, better health outcomes, just a better future. “

The buyer of the eventual home is working through Habitat For Humanity’s Homebuyer Program.

