Flooding sends Red Cross resources to Geneva, Clifton Springs

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Heavy, steady rains falling through the region Tuesday broke a record set in Rochester back in 1872. In areas east of the city, many had to deal with flooding into the evening hours.
In Clifton Springs, the Red Cross said it was focusing on the Crane Street area Tuesday evening. It said some residents of a four-story apartment building were being flooded out, and may need to seek alternate shelter.
News 8 crews also saw flooding in the Ellison Park area, and around Bi-Centennial Park on Lake Street in Geneva.
