Flooding sends Red Cross resources to Geneva, Clifton Springs

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Heavy, steady rains falling through the region Tuesday broke a record set in Rochester back in 1872. In areas east of the city, many had to deal with flooding into the evening hours.

Congratulations, Rochester. It appears you are a part of history today. With an unofficial rain total of 1.76" on the day (still raining), we have surpassed the daily record of 1.74" set way back in 1872. That's a 149 year old record now a thing of the past. — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) October 27, 2021

In Clifton Springs, the Red Cross said it was focusing on the Crane Street area Tuesday evening. It said some residents of a four-story apartment building were being flooded out, and may need to seek alternate shelter.

This is Crane St in Clifton Springs. A whole section of the road completely flooded out. A local standing by here shared with me that some people living in the white building across the road had to evacuate earlier. @News_8 #flooding #cliftonsprings pic.twitter.com/GdBDgebysK — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) October 27, 2021

This is the worst I’ve seen all night. Crane St in Clifton Springs. Street pretty well cleared out at this hour – but the whole road is flooded for about a block or so. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/RTBjpqctq0 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) October 27, 2021

News 8 crews also saw flooding in the Ellison Park area, and around Bi-Centennial Park on Lake Street in Geneva.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.