Flooding creates restrictions for boaters

Boaters Beware.

“It’s a land mind you don’t know where stuff is,” said Jacob Anderson, an employee at Bayside boat and tackle along Irondequoit Bay.

The flooding is already causing dangerous conditions out on the water. Not only do boaters have to navigate trees, and flooded docks, but some places that were once dry land, are now covered in water—and that can be confusing for a boater.

What’s more, under a state of emergency, boaters must abide by a 5-mile per hour rule.

“If there’s a no wake zone follow it your gonna get hit with a massive fine. When there’s a no wake zone and the water’s this high everybody is out patrolling,” said Anderson.

Since Monroe County entered in a state of emergency in May, water patrols have issued 17 warnings for reckless operations or speed. Three tickets and one town code violation for recklessness or speed have been issued as well.

Marinas around the area are also dealing with flooded docks. The speed and no-wake rule aim to protect boaters as well as residents on the water.

“5 miles an hour, these are people’s home on the shores we gotta protect that, we got to protect our watershed more than anything and safety. Bottom line, 5 miles an hour. If you don’t know where something is and you never been on this body of water, if you don’t have a wake behind you, your going 5 miles or less,” said Anderson.

We are expected to experience high water until August. As of now, Monroe County and surrounding areas are still under a state of emergency.