Flooding affects campers at Beechwood State Park

On Saturday, Boy Scout Troop 137 was wrapping up their camping trip at Beechwood State Park.

They went kayaking, fished, and cooked food over a fire, but for scouts who have been there before, they say the lake looks a little different.

“The water has gotten to a point where the ramp we use to go down a couple more feet before it started getting shallower,” Lucas Monroe, Boy Scoots Troop 137, said. “Out on the lakeshore there’s a couple rocky beaches that are usually wide, really wide. And they’re really not now.”

Water is slowing eating away at trees, beaches, and cliffs along the lakeshore.

For grounds keeper Sal Vittozzi, this means a lot of clean and not a lot of sandy beaches for campers.

“We’ve been missing large chunks of the bluff, they been heading down the hill into the lake, We’ve probably lost 10-15 feet even in the last couple days,” Vittozzi, said.

The cabins at Beechwood State Park are high off the ground, and Sal has been keeping the park clear but flooded trails and heavy rain have put a damper in the start of the camping season.

Even after the rains, he still has a lot of clean up to do

“As soon as the lake level recedes, then I’ll be out there with a chain saw and I’ll be trying to clear the lake shore for the campers and everybody that comes and visits here at the park,” Vittozzi said.

The campgrounds at Beechwood State Park are still accessible and the scouts said the high water is great for fishing.