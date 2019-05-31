Flood insurance and what homeowners need to know

Along the Lake Ontario shoreline the question for many is turning from whether there will be damage to whether insurance will cover the damage.

If the wind does push waves into homes, many will look to their insurance company to help pay for repairs. But here’s the thing, home insurance alone does not cover flooding rom waves, rain, or sewer backups.

Residents need separate flood insurance for that and it’s not always cheap.

Greece homeowner Tim Leary decided to invest in it though in the nick of time, right before the flood. Leary’s crawl space ended up flooding and his insurance company helped pay for the cleanup and repairs.

“When I heard 2014 was passed I got a little bit alarmed so I decided we should apply for flood insurance. That is when it all happened,” Leary said.