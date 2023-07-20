ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band “The Seven Wonders” has canceled their show in Syracuse Thursday due to a car crash.

According to their Facebook page, the band posted just before 4:30 p.m. alerting fans of the cancellation.

“We are very sorry for cancelling our show at Middle Ages Brewing Company,” the band wrote in a statement. “Please keep us in your prayers as we were involved in a major accident on the thruway while enroute.”

News 8 has reached out to Ontario County Sheriffs, New York State Thruway Troopers, as well as members of the band, requesting more information about the crash. News 8 has not heard back yet.

The venue of the performance, Middle Ages Brewing, says tickets bought online will be automatically refunded within five business days.

Check back with News 8 on this developing story.