Flavored E-Cigarette ban keeps many versions still on the shelf

FAIRPORT, NY (WROC) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the use of e-cigarettes on February 6, 2020, but thanks to a loophole, stores across New York State are still selling them.

There are two main ways to vape. The first is a cartridge that is already filled with a specific flavor. The second is an e-liquid that is used to re-fill a device. It was the flavored cartridge that was banned.

Flavored cartridges are now off the shelves, but the strawberry, banana, and mint flavors are still available. They are just in a different form that requires more labor. The ban is what is more convenient.

Local vape shops like Three Days Vapes in Fairport is working lock and step with the law. “The FDA found that the pre-filled cartridges appealed to the youth,” said Jeffery Bouman, owner of Three Day Vapes, “So they made a decision to ban those and decline to ban these.”

According to the FDA, the goal of this ban is to eliminate the product appeal to young people and their plan to do that was to eliminate the flavored cartridges, and not the vape flavors. E-Cigarette companies after May 12 will have to apply to the FDA to show that their product meets a certain set of standards to continue sale to the public.