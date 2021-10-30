Flash flooding in Steuben County leaves multiple roads closed

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County experienced significant Flash Flooding across portions of the county last evening. First Responders and Public Works crews have been working through the night addressing water and roadway issues.

Currently, there are multiple roads that are closed due to flooding in Steuben County, including:

County Route 44 between Brown Hollow Rd. and Flashphaler Road in Town of Corning

County Route 125 between Campbell-Savona High School and Wood Road Bridge in Town of Campbell

Savona Campbell Road in Town of Campbell

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Cohocton River near Campbell until late this evening. Minor flooding is occurring and forecasted to occur along the river. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet by midday and then fall below flood stage late this afternoon.

Low-lying areas along the river can expect flooding. Those living in the area should monitor the water level and take action and evacuate if conditions warrant. The traveling public is reminded to use caution when traveling today as they may encounter water ponding along roadways throughout the county.