Flash Flooding in Rochester

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for most of the Rochester area through 12:30 p.m.

Thundery downpours overnight and this morning have had a history of producing more than an inch of rain per HALF hour. These areas of heavy rain are moving over the same areas that received heavy rainfall last night.

Although the heaviest of the rain will exit the area by early this afternoon, problems may persist due to runoff. Low lying areas and urban areas with poor drainage may continue to see problems throughout the day.

Remember, never drive through a flooded roadway as you can never quite assess the depth of the water on it. It only takes a few inches of water to sweep a person off their feet.

Stay tuned to News 8 for additional information through the day on this situation.